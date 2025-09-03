Open Menu

Pakistan, China To Launch 11 Professional Training Programs Under CPEC Phase-II

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Pakistan and China are set to sign 11 agreements on Wednesday aimed at launching specialized professional training programs in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II.

The initiatives are expected to train thousands of Pakistanis in advanced technical and vocational fields, enhancing employability and supporting the timely completion of CPEC projects, said NAVTTC official.

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his visit to China, emphasized the importance of developing a highly skilled workforce to meet CPEC Phase-II targets.

The PM, he said, had tasked Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, overseeing the preparation and implementation of these programs.

“Our priority is to equip Pakistanis with the skills required for modern industries and CPEC-related ventures,” the official quoted Dr. Siddiqui, as saying, assuring that the set targets would be achieved.

Meanwhile, under Dr. Siddiqui’s guidance, Gulmina Bilal Ahmed, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), visited China to present a comprehensive plan for professional training programs with Chinese cooperation.

Following detailed discussions, the Chinese authorities approved 11 specialized programs.

The programs cover a wide range of disciplines, including Chinese language training with local instructor preparation, e-commerce, software technology, drone applications, agriculture, medical laboratory sciences, and intelligent manufacturing.

They also include dual diploma and degree programs allowing Pakistani students to study in China, teacher exchange initiatives, the establishment of specialized workshops in fields such as nursing, smart health, and intelligent mining, as well as internationally recognized certifications in construction engineering, artificial intelligence, agriculture, and hospitality management.

NAVTTC and the Government of China have also signed 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to these initiatives, paving the way for formal agreements to be finalized today.

Officials highlighted that the programs would not only produce a highly skilled workforce in Pakistan but also generate opportunities for dignified employment both in domestic CPEC projects and in the international job market.

“These initiatives mark a significant step in deepening Pakistan-China cooperation and ensuring that our workforce is prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century,” NAVTTC official stated.

More Stories From Pakistan