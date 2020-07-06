Pakistan, China to sign agreement for Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project today

(@fidahassanain)

CPEC Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that CPEC has made another milestone achievement as signing ceremony of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project will be signed today with China Gezhouba.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) Pakistan and China will sign an agreement for construction of Azad Pattan Hydel Power Project here on Monday (today).

In a tweet on Monday, Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa said Prime Minister Imran Khan will grace the occasion.

CPEC Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa wrote: “#CPEC makes another milestone achievement;PM will grace the signing ceremony of Azad Pattan Hydel power Project today with China Gezhouba.With an investment of $ 1.5 Bn-no fuel import,we move towards cheaper&greener power.(Design Model Pics) #cpec #CPECMakingProgress,”.

He said this project, another milestone under the CPEC, envisages an investment of 1.5 billion Dollars. He said we move towards cheaper and greener power.