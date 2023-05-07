UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China To Work For Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the 5th Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue held in Islamabad on Saturday underscored the unwavering consensus of Pakistan and China to work for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan in the interest of Afghan people.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Unlocking economic potential of the region remains contingent on restoration of regional peace and stability. Investing in peace & stability through a collective & sustained focus will ensure win-win outcomes, including the success of initiatives aimed at greater regional connectivity & socio-economic progress."

