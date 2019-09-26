Pakistan, China trusted friends; ties to strengthen further: President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) entering its second phase, the historic friendship between the two countries was rapidly gaining strength through increased cooperation in diverse areas.

He was addressing a reception hosted by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing held here at the Chinese Embassy to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China [October 1, 1949]. .

The reception was attended among others by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal ministers, members of the parliament, diplomats, and senior civil and military officials. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also attended the reception.

The president lauded the latest Chinese support for Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir, including at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and said China, which was a true and trusted friend of Pakistan, always stood with the country in hard times.

He said the description that "Pak-China friendship is deeper than oceans and higher than mountains" was also felt by him whenever he talked to common people in Pakistan and China.

The president was highly appreciative of the socio-economic development achieved by China, including the lifting of 700 million people from poverty over the last 30 years through its prudent political and economic policies, a fact also highlighted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United States.

He said the world including Pakistan should learn from the Chinese experience of socio-economic development and poverty alleviation.

Referring to the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), the president urged the world to help address issue through the implementation of 11 resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council.

He said Pakistan desired peaceful relations with its neighbours to achieve socio-economic development, and that was why Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after coming to power approached the Indian leadership and asked for focusing on the challenges faced by region including poverty.

The president, however, regretted that India, which intended to have its hegemony, was not interested in improving the lot of poor in the region.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, in his welcome remarks, spoke high of Sino-Pak friendship spanned over the last seven decades and said Pakistan was the first country which established diplomatic relations with China.

He said with Pakistan being a best friend of China, the two countries stood together in economic development, promotion of peace and stability in the region and the eradication of poverty.

The Chinese ambassador while lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said he (Imran Khan) was leading Pakistan to a prosperous future.

He said since China Pakistan Economic Corridor had entered its second stage, the focus was on enhanced cooperation in the areas of industrial and agricultural development.

Ambassador Yao also spoke on the socio-economic achievements made by China over the last 70 years specially under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. He said China having a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of around 14 trillion Dollars at present was the second largest economy in the world.

President Arif Alvi along with the Senate chairman, Chief of the Air Staff, Ambassador Yao Jing and others also cut a cake to mark celebrations of 70th anniversary of the founding of China.