Pakistan-China Unshakeable Strategic Cooperative Partnership Based On Peoples 'goodwill: Ambassador Hashmi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:49 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi has said that the goodwill between the peoples of Pakistan and China was the firm bedrock of the unshakable Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for a shared future in the new era.

"To enhance this vital aspect of our cooperation, Pakistan and China are celebrating 2019 as the year of sister-city exchanges," she said while addressing an international forum on Trans-Himalaya cooperation and exchanges held in Nyingchi, in the Tibet.

Ambassador Hashmi said as one of the earliest proponents of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Pakistan had always supported China and like-minded countries in strengthening international connectivity.

"People-to-people exchanges and contacts are a key component of the Belt and Road and provide the sustainable foundation for international connectivity," she said.

Surrounded by picturesque forests and magnificent snow-capped peaks, the forum was held in the city's Lulang township, dubbed China's Switzerland, some 400 kilometers from the region's capital Lhasa.

The one-day event hosted guests from Nepal, Pakistan, Mongolia, and Myanmar to discuss cooperation between Tibet and the participating countries under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

With the theme of Trans-Himalaya Connectivity, the forum is expected to help the region push forward efforts to become an important gateway to South Asia and to build the Trans-Himalaya economic zone to fully integrate it into the Belt and Road Initiative.

