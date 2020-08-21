Pakistan, China vow stronger cooperation to develop anti-COVID vaccine; oppose politicizing pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan and China Friday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation to develop anti-COIVD-19 vaccine and called for global joint preventive and control measures while opposing politicizing the pandemic and labeling the viruses.

During the second round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Hainan province of China, the two countries emphasized that unity and cooperation were the most powerful weapon for the international community against the disease.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led Pakistani side in the dialogue while Chinese side was led by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to a joint press release issued by Foreign Office here after the conclusion of the dialogue.

"Both sides opposed politicizing the pandemic, labeling viruses; supported WHO to play a leading role in global public health governance, and called for the international community to increase the sense of a community of shared future and carry out effective joint prevention and control measures in order to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19," it said.

The two sides exchanged views on COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations, and international and regional issues of mutual interest, and reached consensus to collectively take measures to safeguard their common interests and promote peace, prosperity, and development in the region.

The two countries agreed that Pakistan and China had stood in solidarity and worked together since the COVID-19 outbreak by timely sharing of experiences relating to the prevention and control of the virus, mutual support in providing medical materials, and have set an example for international community to jointly fight the pandemic.

They agreed to strive for promoting establishment of China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future and Community of Common Health.

Both sides reiterated that the enduring China-Pakistan All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership was beneficial to international and regional peace and stability, and served the mutual security and development interests of both countries as well as of international community and regional countries.

Pakistan and China were committed to firmly implementing the consensus reached between the two leaders, enhancing mutual strategic trust, strengthening all-round cooperation and maintaining momentum of high-level exchanges.

They also resolved to further advancing construction of Belt and Road Initiative, promoting bilateral relationship to a higher level, and delivering greater benefits to both countries and the two peoples.

Both sides agreed on continuing their firm support on issues concerning each other's core national interests.

The Chinese side reiterated that Pakistan and China were iron brothers and Pakistan remains China's staunchest partner in the region.

"China firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, independently choosing a development path based on its national conditions, striving for a better external security environment and playing a more constructive role on international and regional affairs," the statement said.

The Pakistani side appreciated China for standing together with Pakistan in safeguarding its national security and sovereignty, and reaffirmed its firm support to China on affairs concerning China's core interests and issues of major concern, such as those related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

Both sides underscored that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered the new phase of high-quality development, and has played and will continue to play an important role in supporting Pakistan to overcome the impact of COVID-19 and achieve greater development.

It was agreed that the two countries would continue to firmly advance the construction of CPEC, ensure in-time completion of those projects under construction, focus on economic and social development, job creation and improvement of people's livelihood.

They also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in Specialized Economic Zones, industrial relocation, science and technology, medical and health, human resources training, poverty alleviation, and agriculture etcetera with the aim to continuously unleash the great potential of CPEC to make it a hub of regional connectivity.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on agreements reached on recent mega energy projects and looked forward to convening the 10th JCC meeting at the earliest possible date to promote CPEC to make positive contributions to the high-quality construction of BRI.

The two leaders reaffirmed the principle of wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in building CPEC, and welcomed the international community to join in the CPEC construction on the basis of consensus to achieve shared development.

They expressed satisfaction over cooperation on regional and international issues at multilateral fora such as the UN, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and ASEAN Regional Forum. They agreed to deepen coordination and cooperation to safeguard mutual interests and uphold principles of fairness and justice.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and support for multilateralism, free trade and win-win cooperation, and opposition to unilateralism, protectionism and coercive practices.

Both the countries underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties. Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position and current urgent issues.

"The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation," according to the statement.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on the Afghan issue and appreciated the efforts made by Afghan government and the Taliban to initiate the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

They emphasized the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive negotiated agreement for future political settlement in Afghanistan.

While reaffirming their commitment to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned Peace Process, both sides encouraged relevant parties in Afghanistan to seize this historic opportunity and commence the Intra-Afghan Negotiations at the earliest leading to durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

China appreciated Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and efforts for promoting peace and stability in region and beyond.

Both China and Pakistan reaffirmed the vitality of the time-tested and All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries which remains unaffected by the vicissitudes of the regional and international developments and continues to move from strength to strength.