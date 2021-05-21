UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China Vow To Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 12:38 PM

Pakistan, China vow to deepen bilateral cooperation

President Arif Alvi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have expressed the resolve in the congratulatory letters exchanged by the two leaders on the occasion of 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have vowed to deepen bilateral cooperation and achieve high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The resolve was expressed in the congratulatory letters exchanged by the two leaders on the occasion of 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his letter, President Xi Jinping said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners that stood firmly by each other on issues of core interests and major concerns.

He said the mutual trust and friendship between the two countries have gone through the test of 70 years of international changes and remain rock-solid, and have become the most valuable strategic asset of the two peoples.

He said the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved remarkable results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries besides providing strong impetus to the regional prosperity.

In his letter, President Arif Alvi reaffirmed the commitment to further elevate Pakistan-China friendship to new heights and build closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era.

Arif Alvi said both the countries have remained friends in good and bad times. He said despite difficulties, both the countries have rendered immense sacrifices to achieve their objectives. He said Pakistan-China friendship is guarantor of peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in their congratulatory letters to each other on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations expressed strong commitment to further strengthen their All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to create a brighter and promising future for the peoples of two countries.

In his letter addressed to the Chinese Premier, Imran Khan said both the countries are closely coordinating to celebrate this year in a befitting manner enabling the peoples of two countries to truly understand the depth, the breadth and the vitality of this relationship.

Imran Khan said the two countries have made indefatigable efforts to foster, cement, and strengthen their ties. Our time-tested relationship is built around lasting values of mutual respect, mutual trust, and mutual understanding.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his government's firm commitment to the expeditious completion of CPEC projects saying this will open up tremendous opportunities for growth and development in the region.

Imran Khan thanked China for their invaluable support to Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19.

The Chinese Premier said his country has been consistent to prioritize Pakistan in its foreign policy, and is willing to make joint efforts with it to develop the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level in the next 70 years.

Le Keqiang said China and Pakistan are friendly neighbours linked by mountains and waters. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries have enjoyed firm political mutual trust, close economic cooperation, and ever-increasing people-to-people friendship.

The Chinese Premier said both the countries helped each other in the face of Covid-19. He said we have achieved new progress for the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said there are broad prospects for China and Pakistan to build an even closer community with a shared future in the new era.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Prime Minister China CPEC Progress All Government Xi Jinping Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UK retail sales surge in April as stores reopen

12 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Sees US Bill to Restore Nord Stre ..

12 minutes ago

Peshawar railway employees protest for solidarity ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan, China bilateral relations to continue fo ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Is Fighting Fake News That Are Used Like We ..

23 minutes ago

Russia's Upper House Formed Delegation of Observer ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.