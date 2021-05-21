Pakistan, China vow to deepen bilateral cooperation

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have vowed to deepen bilateral cooperation and achieve high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In his letter, President Xi Jinping said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners that stood firmly by each other on issues of core interests and major concerns.

He said the mutual trust and friendship between the two countries have gone through the test of 70 years of international changes and remain rock-solid, and have become the most valuable strategic asset of the two peoples.

He said the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved remarkable results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries besides providing strong impetus to the regional prosperity.

In his letter, President Arif Alvi reaffirmed the commitment to further elevate Pakistan-China friendship to new heights and build closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era.

Arif Alvi said both the countries have remained friends in good and bad times. He said despite difficulties, both the countries have rendered immense sacrifices to achieve their objectives. He said Pakistan-China friendship is guarantor of peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in their congratulatory letters to each other on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations expressed strong commitment to further strengthen their All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to create a brighter and promising future for the peoples of two countries.

In his letter addressed to the Chinese Premier, Imran Khan said both the countries are closely coordinating to celebrate this year in a befitting manner enabling the peoples of two countries to truly understand the depth, the breadth and the vitality of this relationship.

Imran Khan said the two countries have made indefatigable efforts to foster, cement, and strengthen their ties. Our time-tested relationship is built around lasting values of mutual respect, mutual trust, and mutual understanding.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his government's firm commitment to the expeditious completion of CPEC projects saying this will open up tremendous opportunities for growth and development in the region.

Imran Khan thanked China for their invaluable support to Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19.

The Chinese Premier said his country has been consistent to prioritize Pakistan in its foreign policy, and is willing to make joint efforts with it to develop the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level in the next 70 years.

Le Keqiang said China and Pakistan are friendly neighbours linked by mountains and waters. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries have enjoyed firm political mutual trust, close economic cooperation, and ever-increasing people-to-people friendship.

The Chinese Premier said both the countries helped each other in the face of Covid-19. He said we have achieved new progress for the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said there are broad prospects for China and Pakistan to build an even closer community with a shared future in the new era.