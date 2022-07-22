UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China Welcome Interested Third Parties To Benefit From CPEC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 22, 2022 | 02:45 PM

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

Both sides have reviewed continued implementation of CPEC and its expansion to jointly agreed priority areas.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) Pakistan and China have welcomed interested third parties to benefit from avenues opened up by China Pakistan Economic Corridor for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The gesture was presented during the 3rd meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination which was held in the virtual mode.

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed continued implementation of CPEC and its expansion to jointly agreed priority areas.

It was further noted that as a flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has broken new ground in strengthening international and regional connectivity, especially in the context of its extension to Afghanistan.

It was agreed that CPEC's development had reached a new point, with increasing emphasis on high-quality development of industry, agriculture, IT, and science and technology, while ensuring tangible socio-economic benefits for the people. The two sides also agreed to support and encourage the media and think tanks to highlight CPEC's contributions as a high-impact case study of international cooperation for sustainable development.

