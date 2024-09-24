Open Menu

Pakistan, China Work Together To Promote Sustainable Growth: CM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that Pakistan and China would continue to work together to develop projects that promote sustainable growth, particularly in areas such as renewable energy, digital connectivity and industrialization.

This he said while speaking at the 75th National Day of the People's Republic of China organized at the Chinese Consulate by Consul General Yang Yundong. He extended heartfelt congratulations to the Chinese government and its people on this momentous milestone.

Shah said that China’s remarkable journey over the past 75 years, under the visionary leadership of its government, was a source of inspiration for many across the globe. “The rapid economic growth, the technological advancements, and the societal progress that China has achieved in such a short period are nothing short of extraordinary,” he said.

The historical and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, have been strong since the era of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the CM recalled. He said that Shaheed Bhutto's relationship with Chairman Mao Zedong was crucial in laying the foundation for the Pakistan-China partnership.

Former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto developed close ties with the leadership of the Communist Party of China, Murad Shah said and added that the new generation, under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, continued to consider China as a dependable brother and friend.

Shah said that from our collaborative efforts in infrastructure development to the energy sector, our relationship with China has continued to flourish. “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has played a pivotal role in strengthening these ties, and Sindh has been at the forefront of this partnership,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan-China’s collaboration in various sectors, such as infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and education, was a testament to our shared vision for progress,” he said and added that China’s expertise, combined with Sindh’s resources, could create new development opportunities, fostering a brighter future for our people.

Shah recalling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China said that it has injected fresh energy into this bond, with the signing of several agreements set to further strengthen our bilateral ties, especially as we look ahead to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, which Pakistan is honoured to host in Islamabad this October.

The CM said that Pakistan attaches great importance to the SCO and eagerly looks forward to welcoming the Chinese Premier Li Qiang during this momentous event, the CM said. “Chinese Premier participation in the SCO will also provide an opportunity for high-level bilateral talks, aimed at further deepening the engagement between our two nations.

Murad Shah said President Asif Ali Zardari's visit to China in November which would not only reinforce our collaborative efforts under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but also expand our cooperation into new areas. “These high-level exchanges reflect Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to CPEC and our long-standing partnership with China, opening new doors for regional stability and shared prosperity,” he concluded.

The Consul General of People's Republic of China in Karachi Yang Yundong also addressed the ceremony. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Consul General of different countries, provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, MNAs, Senators and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

