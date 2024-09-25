Pakistan, China working together to build an upgraded version of CPEC: Chinese CG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Consul General of People's Republic of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong has said China and Pakistan were working together to build an "upgraded version" of CPEC as per consensus of the leadership of both the countries.

He said this while addressing a reception hosted on 75th National Day of People's Republic of China here at Karachi Consulate on Tuesday night.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah, provincial Ministers, diplomats of different countries and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Consul General Yang Yundong said Pakistan and China are good neighbors connected by mountains and rivers and good friends with shared trust and integrity.

Over the 73 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Pakistan and China have maintained mutual respect and support, forging the "ironclad brother" friendship, Yang said, adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important pilot project of the Built Road Initiative (BRI).

He said CPEC was launched in 2013 and now both sides are working for an "upgraded version" of the project. We should fully implement the important consensus of the leaders of our two countries, Yang Yundong added.

He said China will work with Pakistan to upgrade and renovate the Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway, continue enhancing other infrastructure, fully release the potential of these infrastructures, and consolidate the foundation for Pakistan's sustainable development.

He said China will encourage investment in Pakistan's automobile manufacturing and new energy sectors, promote technical cooperation in textiles, minerals, fisheries and agricultural and sideline products and further deepen cooperation between the two countries on all fronts.

He said China is eager to further strengthen cultural and people to people exchanges and cooperation, particularly in areas like education, sports, media and think tank.

He also refered post floods disaster reconstruction projects for schools in Sindh province. He said China firmly supports Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism.

He said he had served in Karachi for nearly a year and half and deeply felt the profound heritage of China Pakistan friendship.

He also thanked to the friends from all walks of life in Sindh and Balochistan for their long standing support and assistance.

Yang Yundong also shed light on China's unprecedented growth and development and said China's development is to provide a better life for its people not about competing with other countries, let alone seeking hegemony.

He said the IMF recently raised its forecast for China's growth this year to 5% in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

He said China's GDP in first half of this year reached 61.7 trillion Yuan.

Speaking in the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Pakistan and China would continue to work together to develop projects that promote sustainable growth, particularly in areas such as renewable energy, digital connectivity, and industrialization.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Chinese government and its people on this momentous milestone.

Shah said that China’s remarkable journey over the past 75 years, under the visionary leadership of its government, was a source of inspiration for many across the globe. “The rapid economic growth, the technological advancements, and the societal progress that China has achieved in such a short period are nothing short of extraordinary,” he said.

The historical and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, have been strong since the era of founder chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, CM recalled and said that Shaheed Bhutto's relationship with Chairman Mao Zedong was crucial in laying the foundation for the Pakistan-China partnership.

Referring to the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, CM Sindh said it had injected fresh energy into this bond, with the signing of several agreements set to further strengthen our bilateral ties, especially as we look ahead to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, which Pakistan is honoured to host in Islamabad this October.

He disclosed that President Asif Ali Zardari will visit China in November this year.

Shah said that collaborative efforts in infrastructure development to the energy sector, our relationship with China has continued to flourish. “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has played a pivotal role in strengthening these ties, and Sindh has been at the forefront of this partnership,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan-China’s collaboration in various sectors, such as infrastructure, agriculture, technology and education, was a testament to our shared vision for progress,” he said and added that China’s expertise, combined with Sindh’s resources, could create new development opportunities, fostering a brighter future for our people.

The CM said that Pakistan attaches great importance to the SCO and eagerly looks forward to welcoming the Chinese Premier Mr Li Qiang during this momentous event, the CM said. Chinese Premier participation in the SCO will also provide an opportunity for high-level bilateral talks, aimed at further deepening the engagement between two nations, he added.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion and then Chinese foods were served to the participants of the ceremony.