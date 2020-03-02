Pakistan Chocolate Fest on next weekend in capital

The fourth edition of Pakistan Chocolate Festival 2020 will be held here on next weekend to provide a chance to citizens of twin cities to experience chocolatey thrills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The fourth edition of Pakistan Chocolate Festival 2020 will be held here on next weekend to provide a chance to citizens of twin cities to experience chocolatey thrills.

Organized by the Peremere Event Management, the two day festival will take place, on 13 to 14 March, at the F-9 park of Islamabad with a family ambience featuring different national and international food outlets providing a treat to those who are sweet tooth.

Many different cuisines will be displayed on the stalls along with sweet items such as truffles, chocolate fudge, brownies, chocolate cupcakes, hot chocolate and much more.

The management of the event was determined to offer a chocolicious day out to chocolate lovers to taste, shop, relax and indulge in a unique social gathering.