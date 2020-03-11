UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Chocolate Fest To Be Held From March 13

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

Pakistan Chocolate Fest to be held from March 13

The fourth edition of Pakistan Chocolate Festival 2020 will be held here from Friday to provide a chance to citizens of twin cities to experience chocolatey thrills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The fourth edition of Pakistan Chocolate Festival 2020 will be held here from Friday to provide a chance to citizens of twin cities to experience chocolatey thrills.

Organized by the Peremere Event Management, the two day festival will take place, on 13 to 14 March here at the F-9 park with a family ambiance featuring different national and international food outlets providing a treat to those who are sweet tooth.

Many different cuisines will be displayed on the stalls along with sweet items such as truffles, chocolate fudge, brownies, chocolate cupcakes, hot chocolate and much more.

The management of the event was determined to offer a chocolicious day out to chocolate lovers to taste, shop, relax and indulge in a unique social gathering.

Related Topics

Pakistan March 2020 Family Event From Love

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif works on removal of PM Imran Khan in ..

35 minutes ago

Textile exports can earn additional billions: Mian ..

43 minutes ago

Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Suspends Flights t ..

6 seconds ago

In Nordics, coronavirus may be boring to death, bu ..

8 seconds ago

Adidas, Puma warn of virus blows to 2020 business

9 seconds ago

Govt intends to increase EOBI pension to Rs. 15,00 ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.