Pakistan Citizen Portal, A Gift For Nation From PM Imran Khan: Shibli

Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the Pakistan Citizen Portal, which connects people to public sector departments, was a gift for nation from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was committed to empower the masses.

In a series of tweets, he said, "Any citizen can take up their issue with the department concerned without visiting the offices. Imran Khan has won the hearts of people by promoting transparency and giving them direct access for their grievance redressal.

" Shibli said the people's empowerment was an ultimate goal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding people were getting their problems resolved at their door-steps for the first time in history of Pakistan.

"Prime Minister is personally monitoring complaints' registration and redressal mechanism," he added.

The minister noted that so far 170,000 overseas Pakistanis had registered themselves with the portal.

More Stories From Pakistan

