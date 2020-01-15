Pakistan Citizen Portal addresses complaint of citizen within hours

The Pakistan Citizen Portal addressed the complaint of a citizen about deduction of money from his account when his card was stuck up in an ATM machine and the deducted amount hit his account within hours after registering the complaint, which shows effectiveness of the portal in addressing issues of the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):The Pakistan Citizen Portal addressed the complaint of a citizen about deduction of money from his account when his card was stuck up in an ATM machine and the deducted amount hit his account within hours after registering the complaint, which shows effectiveness of the portal in addressing issues of the public.

According to the video message of complainant, in which he shared his own experience of using Pakistan Citizen Portal. He used an ATM (auto teller machine) but his card was stuck up there and the amount was also deducted from his account.

He said he approached the bank officials and registered several complaints with them but the issue was not resolved after the passage of three months.

The citizen said when he registered his complaint with the Pakistan Citizen Portal, after which a high official of the State Bank of Pakistan contacted him within hour on telephone and later he also received a call from the bank concerned that his deducted amount had been returned to his account and requested him to withdraw his complaint from the portal.