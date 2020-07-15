UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Citizen Portal As An Exemplary Initiative Addresses Public Complaints: Riaz Fatiana

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Riaz Fatiana Wednesday said that Pakistan Citizen Portal initiative taken by the Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is successfully addressing public complaints which enable it to understand the performance of ministries and departments.

Speaking at the Radio Pakistan's Current Affairs Programme, he assured that all the relevant institutions are under observation for its working and facilitation to the common man at the earliest.

"It is an opportunity for common people to have direct access to prime minister to inform about the issues they are facing," he said.

"Every individual has given right to have a say through registration of their complaints on the portal, and can highlight the functioning of all its ministries, departments and offices," he explained.

The offices concerned would be bound to respond in the specific timeline to address their complaints and the PM Office would oversee the progress on those issues, he added.

This initiative will be beneficial in the long run, he said, adding, it is an achievement that five million issues have so far been resolved through this portal, he highlighted.

Imran Khan is a very sympathetic human being and cannot see the sufferings of people and Ehsaas program depicts the true feelings of the Prime Minister for the most neglected segments of the country, he added.

PTI government is committed to facilitate the most under privileged groups of the country and Imran Khan has started his tenure with a motive to uphold the neglected people of the society and provide transparent justice and facilitation, Riaz Fatiana said.

The prime minister is highly concerned with the health condition of people as well, he further added.

