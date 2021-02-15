Pakistan Citizen Portal complaints reviewed in a meeting

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq, a review meeting on resolving public grievances related to various departments on Pakistan Citizen Portal was held at DC Office here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq, a review meeting on resolving public grievances related to various departments on Pakistan Citizen Portal was held at DC Office here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Mahmood while attended by officials of education Department, Health Department and other district departments.

Reviewing the redressal of public grievances received on the Citizen Portal, the Additional Deputy Commissioner directed that the government was paying special attention to resolve public issues related to government departments, therefore all concerned departments should focus and resolve people's grievances.

Instructed for further improvement, he said that all departments should ensure redressal of citizen portal online grievances within the stipulated time and make sure that no application remained pending.

Keep a close eye on complaints until they are resolved and can be dealt with quickly and efficiently, he added.

He said that the monitoring of complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal will continue and action will be taken against the officers of the departments who do not pay attention to the resolution of public complaints so there should be no poor performance, he maintained.