Pakistan Citizen Portal issues list of top 10 officials with highest resolved complaints

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Citizen Portal has issued the list of top 10 officials who resolved maximum number of complaints registered with their organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Citizen Portal has issued the list of top 10 officials who resolved maximum number of complaints registered with their organizations.

The Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has been placed at top with highest 74,294 resolved complaints followed by the Chief Executive Officer MEPCO with 33,588, according to official data released here on Thursday.

Other eight officials in descending order are Complaint Manager IESCO 23,571, Chief Executive Officer PESCO 22,389, Chief Executive Officer FESCO 18,514, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunciation Authority (PTA) 12,540, Chief Executive Officer GEPCO 11,599, Chief Executive Officer HESCO 10,945, Governor State Bank 10,369 and Chief Executive Officer SEPCO 9,182.