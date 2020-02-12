(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A Pakistani expatriate woman after 29 years has become able to visit the homeland as Pakistan Citizen Portal resolved her pending problem related to visa.

Shahid Hussain, brother of the woman from Saman Abad area of Lahore said the visit of her sister residing in Germany became possible only with strenuous efforts of Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Pakistan Citizen Portal is a mobile application launched by the government as a platform to register complaints for a speedy redressal.

Shahid Hussain in a video message as shared by Prime Minister's Media Office mentioned that despite his several previous attempts of sponsoring his sister's visit, the issue remained unresolved until he registered it with the Portal.

He said the staff of Pakistan Citizen Portal fully cooperated with him and even provided telephonic guidance on the required documents.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the remedy he received from the Portal.