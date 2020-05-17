UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Citizen Portal Plaints Be Redressed On Priority: ADC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:40 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Kasur Hina Arshad has directed all the departments to ensure early resolution of complaints received through Pakistan citizen portal.

ADC issued these directions while presiding over a meeting here at DC office.The meeting reviewed various departments' performance as well as redressal of the complaints received on the portal.

She directed departments heads to accord priority to complaints' redressal in line with the government's directives and policy.

"No laxity will be tolerated in case of non-compliance and delay",she added.

The meeting was attended by ADC Muhammad Kashif Dogar,ADC Saad Shabbir, CEO health Dr. Mubashir Latif,CEO municipal corporation Kasur Shehzad Iqbal,Tehsil councilors,public health education and various heads of other departments.

