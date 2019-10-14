UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Citizen Portal Receive 124,110 Complaints From KP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan Citizen Portal receive 124,110 complaints from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Citizen Portal has received overwhelming response from people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as about 124,110 persons registered their complaints against 33 departments in the province.

According to documents, over 22,000 complaints were registered against education department, 15,000 police department and 14,000 health department.

Maximum complaints were received against local bodies department. Under effective mechanism, majority complaints against these departments were addressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education From

Recent Stories

Zardari’s plea for shifting him from jail to hos ..

7 minutes ago

Babar Azam’s century in vain as Sindh beat Centr ..

32 minutes ago

Torture due to refusal to tea: Woman approaches po ..

34 minutes ago

U19 cricketers Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah fin ..

1 hour ago

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition today

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.95 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.