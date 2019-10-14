Pakistan Citizen Portal receive 124,110 complaints from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Citizen Portal has received overwhelming response from people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as about 124,110 persons registered their complaints against 33 departments in the province.

According to documents, over 22,000 complaints were registered against education department, 15,000 police department and 14,000 health department.

Maximum complaints were received against local bodies department. Under effective mechanism, majority complaints against these departments were addressed.