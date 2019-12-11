Pakistan Citizen Portal resolves over 1.3mln complaints in a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The government departments have resolved so far over 1.3 million public complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the official data shared by the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) showed Tuesday.

As many as 1,522,241 complaints have been lodged with the portal, out of which 1,362,846 were redressed by the various government departments, the data of November 3 to December 3 showed.

Being an efficient platform of resolving public issues, the portal has witnessed 89.53 per cent redressal rate of the complaints.

Around 1,337,707 people have been registered with the portal that includes 1,213,019 locals, 118,951 overseas Pakistanis and 5,737 foreigners.

As per the details, 49.96 per cent complaints resolved in Punjab, 2.

74 per cent in the Federal capital, 22.74 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11.36 per cent in Sindh, 1.11 per cent in Balochistan, 0.73 percent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 0.07 per cent in Gilgit Baltistan.

As per the category wise complaints status, around 319,573 complaints were related to the municipal service which was highest among all the sectors. Energy and power sector stood at second with 269,485 complaints while education sector was at third position with 165,829.

Students have topped the list of profession wise category with an approximate number of 44,469 complaints followed by the private business sector which registered 33,461 cases in last one year.

Overall gender wise registration showed that the portal had registered 93.1percent male, 6.7percent female and 0.2percent of others.