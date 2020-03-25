UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Warns Public Of Scam News Circulating On Online News Portal

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday warned the public of a scam news circulating on an online news portal calling the masses to avail free of cost air ambulance and donations to fight the pandemic of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday warned the public of a scam news circulating on an online news portal calling the masses to avail free of cost air ambulance and donations to fight the pandemic of coronavirus.

For awareness of public, it is informed that news and posts of Daily Pakistan circulating on social media for provision of Air Ambulance aircraft AP-AYJ free of charge basis by individuals for the patients of coronavirus and also asking donations from the government, public sector and businessmen was a scam and public was warned to stay away.

It is further informed in public interest that the individual Asif Raza and his so called crew was not a PCAA license holder and does not own any airworthy aircraft, said a press release issued by the Aviation Division on Wednesday.

The aircraft AP-AYJ was not airworthy and presently de-registered by PCAA, the press release said.

