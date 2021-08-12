Pakistan Civil Aviation Ordinance, 2021 laid in NA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No XIII of 221) was laid in the National Assembly.

Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan laid ordinance in the House as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the House also adopted the motion of thanks that this house expresses its deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled together on August 20, 2020.