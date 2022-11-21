UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Civil Soldier Organization (PCSO) Takes-out A Rally In Favor Of Pak Army

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan Civil Soldier Organization (PCSO) takes-out a rally in favor of Pak Army

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Civil Soldier Organization (PCSO) Larkana on Sunday taken-out a rally as an expression of solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally started from Kamal Attaturk Memorial Tower, Bakrani Road, Station Road, Bunder Road, Pakistan Chowk, Jinnah Bagh Chowk and concluded in front of the Press Club.

The rally was led by Ghous Bakhsh Mughiri, Ahsan Sulaman Kamboho, Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, Rustam Ali Sheikh, and others.

The participants of the rally were holding placards, Pakistan National Flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the Pak Army and Pakistan Zindabad.

While addressing the participants of the rally, the leaders PCSO Ghous Bakhsh Mughiri, Ahsan Sulaiman Kamboh, Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, Rustam Ali Sheikh, Abdul Aziz Abbasi, Ghulam Shabbir Kalhoro, Muhammad Saleh Junejo and others said that the Pakistan Army has made immense sacrifices for the security of the country.

They said that as part of a systematic conspiracy, hatred was created in the hearts of the Pakistani people against the national institutions.

They said that at the international and national level enemies of the country are constantly using derogatory language against the Pakistan Army.

They also said the soldiers of the Pak army are protecting the people and national borders by sacrificing their lives for the country and its people, so the sacrifices of the Armed forces can never be forgotten.

They said that the geographical situation of the world is such that Pakistan has great importance in it and conspiracies are being made against Pakistan from all sides through proxy war, but we will thwart such conspiracies with the Pakistan Army and cut the teeth of the enemies.

They demanded that domestic and international propaganda against Pakistan Army should be stopped, otherwise the people of the country will come out on the streets and surround such propaganda elements.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Road Larkana Bakrani Bagh Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

15 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.