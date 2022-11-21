Pakistan Civil Soldier Organization (PCSO) takes-out a rally in favor of Pak Army

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Civil Soldier Organization (PCSO) Larkana on Sunday taken-out a rally as an expression of solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally started from Kamal Attaturk Memorial Tower, Bakrani Road, Station Road, Bunder Road, Pakistan Chowk, Jinnah Bagh Chowk and concluded in front of the Press Club.

The rally was led by Ghous Bakhsh Mughiri, Ahsan Sulaman Kamboho, Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, Rustam Ali Sheikh, and others.

The participants of the rally were holding placards, Pakistan National Flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the Pak Army and Pakistan Zindabad.

While addressing the participants of the rally, the leaders PCSO Ghous Bakhsh Mughiri, Ahsan Sulaiman Kamboh, Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, Rustam Ali Sheikh, Abdul Aziz Abbasi, Ghulam Shabbir Kalhoro, Muhammad Saleh Junejo and others said that the Pakistan Army has made immense sacrifices for the security of the country.

They said that as part of a systematic conspiracy, hatred was created in the hearts of the Pakistani people against the national institutions.

They said that at the international and national level enemies of the country are constantly using derogatory language against the Pakistan Army.

They also said the soldiers of the Pak army are protecting the people and national borders by sacrificing their lives for the country and its people, so the sacrifices of the Armed forces can never be forgotten.

They said that the geographical situation of the world is such that Pakistan has great importance in it and conspiracies are being made against Pakistan from all sides through proxy war, but we will thwart such conspiracies with the Pakistan Army and cut the teeth of the enemies.

They demanded that domestic and international propaganda against Pakistan Army should be stopped, otherwise the people of the country will come out on the streets and surround such propaganda elements.