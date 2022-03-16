Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said the Pakistan Climate Conference 2022 was a great achievement for OICCI to gather several corporations on one platform and help the government to lead climate actions and contribute to Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) made at the COP-26

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said the Pakistan Climate Conference 2022 was a great achievement for OICCI to gather several corporations on one platform and help the government to lead climate actions and contribute to Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) made at the COP-26.

The SAPM was addressing the 'Pakistan Climate Conference 2022' organised by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the collective voice of top foreign investors in Pakistan, to support positive climate actions in Pakistan, said a media release.

The Pakistan Climate Conference was organized by OICCI and was hosted at the premises of Unilever Pakistan. It brought together experts and corporate leaders, both local and global, to initiate a dialogue on this important topic.

The conference was attended by a large number of participants, both physically and virtually, including government officials, senior industry leaders, climate change activists, academia, senior journalists and civil society members.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, also applauded the OICCI and said that Climate change has a direct economic impact and Pakistan Climate Conference has laid the foundation for an action plan that will help Pakistan meet its global climate commitments and ensure the sustainability of its economy.

President OICCI, Ghias Khan, on the occasion informed that 'the OICCI's ambition for the Pakistan Climate Conference was to build on learnings from COP-26 to identify and implement efforts needed to reduce climate impact in Pakistan. "In this conference our aim is to bring together climate experts, policy makers and corporate decision makers to share learnings and best practices to help Pakistan develop necessary climate interventions".

Summarizing the session, Vice President OICCI, Amir Paracha highlighted that the local as well as global speakers at the conference shared their ambitions, solutions, and global best practices to foster climate change actions in Pakistan. They said that Pakistan has much to do if it is to meet its ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which aims to cut 50% of projected emissions and achieve 60% renewable energy by 2030. In addition, Pakistan has set the vision to work on clean transport, with 30% electric vehicles by 2030.

Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, Knut Ostby, Head of Reporting, PwC Global Nadja Picard, CEO Unilever Global Alan Jope, CEO IKEA Global Jesper Brodin, CEO SCB Global Bill Winters, President COP-26 Alok Sharma were also among the global and local speakers who joined the conference physically and virtually.