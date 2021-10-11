UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Clinches Top Three Positions In 53rd World Military Championship's Male Category

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The 53rd World Military Championship on Monday concluded at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery where Pakistan's team in Skeet Shooting clinched top three positions in male's category.

In Skeet Shooting (Men) Category, Leading Marine Asif Mehmood of Pakistan won the Gold Medal, while Petty officer Waheed Alam of Pakistan won the Silver Medal. Bronze Medal was clinched by Marine Zeeshan of Pakistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

In Skeet Shooting (Women) category, Anastassiou of France clinched the Gold Medal.

Warrant officer Anastasia Krakhmaleva of Russia won the Silver Medal and Lieutenant Komal Shahzadi of Pakistan secured Bronze Medal.

In mix category Skeet Shooting Russian team comprising Major Aleski skorovogatov and warrant officer Anastasia karakhmaleva won gold medal and Leading Marine Asif Mehmood and Lieutenant Komal shahzadi of Pakistan secured silver medal whereas Marine zeeshan and Captain Narina Kosar won bronze medal, it added.

