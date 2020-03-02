Pakistan Closes Border Crossing With Afghanistan for Week Over Coronavirus - Reports

Pakistan has closed a crossing on its border with Afghanistan for at least one week as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Pakistan's ARY News reported on Monday, citing the Interior Ministry

There so far have been four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan.

Last week, Afghanistan confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease in the country, saying that a man who recently came from Iran got infected.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus has infected more than 89,000 people worldwide, with over 3,000 people having died and over 45,000 recovered.