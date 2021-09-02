UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Closes Chaman Border Crossing With Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan Closes Chaman Border Crossing With Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Pakistan closed the busy Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan on Thursday, the Geo tv news channel reported, after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed security concerns.

The interior chief told reporters that the second largest crossing between the two countries after Torkham might be closed for a few days after the nearby Afghan town of Spin Buldak fell to the Taliban (banned in Russia).

Torkham is said to be open.

Thousands of Afghans fled the country to Pakistan over the southeastern border crossing since the Taliban captured Kabul. Pakistan was hosting more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees before the Taliban takeover.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Geo TV Russia Interior Minister Rashid Chaman Border Refugee Million

Recent Stories

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

32 minutes ago
 UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambass ..

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

32 minutes ago
 AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aram ..

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

43 minutes ago
 Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investm ..

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug. 2018

35 minutes ago
 Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.