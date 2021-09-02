Pakistan Closes Chaman Border Crossing With Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Pakistan closed the busy Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan on Thursday, the Geo tv news channel reported, after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed security concerns.

The interior chief told reporters that the second largest crossing between the two countries after Torkham might be closed for a few days after the nearby Afghan town of Spin Buldak fell to the Taliban (banned in Russia).

Torkham is said to be open.

Thousands of Afghans fled the country to Pakistan over the southeastern border crossing since the Taliban captured Kabul. Pakistan was hosting more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees before the Taliban takeover.