Pakistan closes Torkham border due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday closed its Torkham border for all kinds of movement due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

"The Torkham border has been closed for all kinds of movement from today (July 6) as per the instructions issued by the NCOC due to coronavirus epidemic," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in a tweet.

He said the Torkham Immigration Center on the Pak-Afghan border would remain closed until the "fresh directives" were received from the NCOC.