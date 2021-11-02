Pakistan Co-chairs IAEA Conference on Radioactive Waste Management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan is having the honor of co-chairing an important ongoing conference organized by International Atomic Energy Commission (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan is having the honor of co-chairing an important ongoing conference organized by International Atomic Energy Commission (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria.

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem, (HI, SI) who is representing Pakistan in the conference, in his opening address to the conference said, "We have 50 years of experience in following integrated radioactive waste management system. Pakistan equally focuses on pre-disposal and disposal management of radioactive waste. Pakistan is making progress towards the permanent solution for disposal of radioactive wastes. With support of the IAEA, Pakistan has enhanced its capacity in radioactive waste management." Muhammad Naeem further said, "We will showcase research and development across the broad spectrum of technological challenges, from lab trials and bespoke development to novel use of off-the-shelf items and their adaptive developments".

The honor of co-chairing this conference on crucial subject like waste management is a proof of Pakistan's firm commitment of strictly adhering to all nuclear safety protocols throughout nuclear fuel cycle and Pakistan has proudly earned an unblemished record of running nuclear facilities for peaceful purposes, taking proper care of the waste management issues, Muhammad Naeem said.

IAEA Director General (DG) Rafael Mariano Grossi, in his taped address to the opening session of the conference said, "Society places its confidence in the global expertise of the people attending this conference you. I am confident that you will continue to push forward in addressing our present and future responsibilities. Because only when nuclear waste is managed successfully can nuclear science and technology contribute to a sustainable future for everyone.

" "Not only are these solutions being implemented today, but the nuclear industry has successfully managed waste processing and disposal for more than half a century." The conference includes both in-person and virtual participation and would deliberate on how improvements in the design and operation of nuclear installations are minimizing the amount of radioactive waste generated and how innovative technologies are improving processing and recycling.

Participants from around the world have come together to discuss solutions for the safe and responsible management of radioactive waste at the IAEA International Conference on "Radioactive Waste Management: Solutions for a Sustainable Future," which opened on Monday and runs until November 5 at IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

It is to mention here that almost all countries use nuclear technologies to advance sustainable development through cancer therapies, improving crop yields and many other applications. Thirty-two countries also use nuclear power. Safe, secure and responsible management of the waste arising from these activities underpins the continued use of nuclear technology, and conference participants are reviewing progress and the latest practices in dealing with radioactive waste.

Attendees comprise senior government officials, high-level staff from waste management organizations, regulators, operators and other stakeholders, as well as technical and scientific experts working in all areas of radioactive waste management. In addition, there are representatives from across industry and civil society, non-governmental organisations and academic institutions, with significant participation by women, young professionals and individuals from developing countries at the conference.