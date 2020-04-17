UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Coast Guard Conducts Screening Of 15,733 Fishermen For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guard conducted screening of 15,733 fishermen for coronavirus and shifted suspected patients to hospitals.

The spokesman to PCG on Friday said that about 15,733 fishermen sailing on 991 boats were screened for COVID-19 and the suspected patients were shifted to hospitals.

As many as 20 big and small boats and 600 personnel and officers of PCG performed the task assigned by the Federal Ministry of Interior.

The PCG also provided assistance in distribution of ration among 1400 fishermen families in the backward areas of Balochistan including Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Uthal, Winder, Gadani and coastal areas of Karachi that include Manora, Ibrahim Hyderi and Bangali Para.

The PCG officials also created awareness among the masses regarding precautionary measures against coronavirus.

