Pakistan Coast Guard Recovers 3250 Narcotics In Pasni
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:06 PM
Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) seized 3250 kgs narcotics from mountain at Shadi Kaur near Pasni area of Balochistan on Thursday
According to spokesman of PCG, on special directives of Director General of PCG, PCG's special mobile team carried out operation at mountain and recovered 3250 kgs marijuana which were concealed in mountain by unknown smugglers.
The spokesman said these narcotics would be smuggled to foreign countries through boats by smugglers in coming days, saying approx value of drugs in International market was Rs, 5037. 5 millions.
Further investigation was underway.