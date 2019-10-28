UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Coast Guard Seizes 670 Kg Betel Nuts, Gutka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:07 PM

Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) personnel foiled a bid of betel nut smuggling and seized 2670 kg betel nuts and Indian Gutka from a suspected truck carrying vegetables at Kahri Check Post area of Lasbela district on Monday

According to PCG's spokesman, these betel nuts and Indian Gutka with worth of Rs 6.3 million were recovered from a suspected truck carrying vegetables at Check Post of Kahri near Winder by PCG personnel.

The PCG said betel nuts and Gutaka were smuggled in country.

Further investigation was underway.

