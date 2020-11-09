UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Coast Guard Teams Arrest 28 Accused, Impound Nine Vehicles, Recover Smuggled Drugs

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:39 PM

Pakistan Coast Guard have taken into custody around 28 accused, impounded nine vehicles and recovered reportedly smuggled drugs and miscellaneous items during different operations against smuggling in its jurisdiction

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guard have taken into custody around 28 accused, impounded nine vehicles and recovered reportedly smuggled drugs and miscellaneous items during different operations against smuggling in its jurisdiction.

Two alleged smugglers were arrested on having nine kilograms of high quality charas from a Quetta-Karachi bound passenger coach at Naka Khari check post, said a spokesperson of the PCG on Monday.

Three accused were arrested and 6,323 kilograms of betel nuts, 1060 packets of foreign cigarettes, 972 packets of chewing tobacco and other miscellaneous items were recovered from them during search of vehicles at Naka Khari check post.

Nine persons were taken into custody, on alleged smuggling of non-customs paid vehicles, when they failed to present the necessary documents of the five vehicles, at Naka Khari check post.

Three persons were apprehended and 7,350 kg of betel nuts and 17,340 packets of chewing tobaccos were recovered from them while two trucks were impounded, during the checking at the Karachi Super Highway.

As many as 11 Pakistani Nationals were arrested who were trying to enter illegally Pakistan border at the Pak-Iran side near Gwadar.

The PCG have confiscated all the smuggled drugs, ammunition, miscellaneous items, and nine vehicles, and arrested 28 persons while further legal proceedings are underway.

