Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) arrests 22, seize cache of Iranian diesel, betel nuts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of Iranian diesel, betel nuts and rare species of bird 'demoiselle crane' and arrested 22 accused in a month, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the PCG said that acting on credible information about a bid to smuggle Iranian diesel and betel nuts from Winder area of Balochistan, officials carried out the actions.

The Pakistan Coast Guards seized over 50,000kg betel nuts, 7200 smuggled Iranian diesel and 42 crane (a rare specie of birds).

During checking of different vehicles near Othal area, the PCG officials recovered 22,122kg betel nuts and arrested 10 accused.

Similarly, during checking of vehicles near Winder, the officials recovered 19,158kg betel nuts and apprehended 7 accused. At the check post near Super Highway Karachi, 12,150kg betel nuts was recovered from a truck and 2 accused were arrested.

The PCG teams during patrolling in Daam area, near Winder recovered 7200 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel.

At Naka Khari check post, the force recovered 42 demoiselle crane birds and nabbed 3 accused.

Besides recovered diesel, betel nuts, the PCG also took 5 vehicles, a dumper and 8 trucks into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.

The approximate value of total seizure is over Rs 110 million.