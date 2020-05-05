UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Arrests 22, Seize Cache Of Iranian Diesel, Betel Nuts

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:53 PM

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) arrests 22, seize cache of Iranian diesel, betel nuts

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of Iranian diesel, betel nuts and rare species of bird 'demoiselle crane' and arrested 22 accused in a month, a spokesman said on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of Iranian diesel, betel nuts and rare species of bird 'demoiselle crane' and arrested 22 accused in a month, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the PCG said that acting on credible information about a bid to smuggle Iranian diesel and betel nuts from Winder area of Balochistan, officials carried out the actions.

The Pakistan Coast Guards seized over 50,000kg betel nuts, 7200 smuggled Iranian diesel and 42 crane (a rare specie of birds).

During checking of different vehicles near Othal area, the PCG officials recovered 22,122kg betel nuts and arrested 10 accused.

Similarly, during checking of vehicles near Winder, the officials recovered 19,158kg betel nuts and apprehended 7 accused. At the check post near Super Highway Karachi, 12,150kg betel nuts was recovered from a truck and 2 accused were arrested.

The PCG teams during patrolling in Daam area, near Winder recovered 7200 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel.

At Naka Khari check post, the force recovered 42 demoiselle crane birds and nabbed 3 accused.

Besides recovered diesel, betel nuts, the PCG also took 5 vehicles, a dumper and 8 trucks into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.

The approximate value of total seizure is over Rs 110 million.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Vehicles Post From Million

Recent Stories

Brussels asserts primacy of EU law after German EC ..

5 minutes ago

Employees of public health department protest ove ..

23 seconds ago

Hungary blocks domestic violence treaty over gende ..

24 seconds ago

US, France Yet To Respond to Request Over Transfer ..

27 seconds ago

Germany's biggest state to reopen restaurants from ..

29 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) offers Post Gr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.