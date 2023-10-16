Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foils narcotics smuggling bid, seizes 875 kg drugs in Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foiled a bid of smuggling narcotics and recovered drugs 875 kg from a speedboat in Jiwani sea area of Gwadar on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foiled a bid of smuggling narcotics and recovered drugs 875 kg from a speedboat in Jiwani sea area of Gwadar on Monday.

According to PCG spokesperson, acting on a tip-off, the PCG conducted raid in Jiwani area of sea and chased the suspicious boat.

The accused fled away from the scene after seeing the PCG boat and they left the cross-speed-boat on the seashore.

During the checking of the speed-boat, at least 833 kg of high-altitude hashish and 42 kg of ice were recovered from the speed-boat during checking, the global market value of the seized drugs was around $20.86 million.

It should be noted that Pakistan Coast Guards are always engaged in preventing all types of smuggling including drugs and will continue to play their role in stabilizing the country's economy, spokesperson said.