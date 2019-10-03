Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) rescues fishermen after boat capsize incident off Keamari

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Thursday successfully rescued fishermen after their boat capsized off Keamari coast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Thursday successfully rescued fishermen after their boat capsized off Keamari coast.

A spokesman for the PCG said that the PCG received information that a fishermen's boat, Al-Razzaq Launch, has capsized after it met with an accident in the open sea off Keamari, Karachi.

The Marine Wing Guards of the PCG along with the civil administration timely responded to the distress call and sent a boat to rescue the fishermen. He said the timely rescue operation saved precious lives.