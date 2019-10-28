Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Seize 2670 Kg Betel Nuts
Mon 28th October 2019
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have seized around 2670 kilograms betel nuts and gutka (chewing tobacco) having worth of around Rs 6.3 million from a truck at Khari check post Winder - Balochistan.
The betel nuts were hidden beneath the vegetables in the truck, said a spokesperson of the PCG on Monday.
In a separate action, the PCG arrested around 10 accused who were reportedly trying to proceed abroad illegally, at Shahjahan check post - Gawadar.
The PCG handed over all the arrested accused after initial interrogation to the authorities concerned.