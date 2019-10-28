Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seize 2670 kg betel nuts

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have seized around 2670 kilograms betel nuts and gutka (chewing tobacco) having worth of around Rs 6.3 million from a truck at Khari check post Winder - Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have seized around 2670 kilograms betel nuts and gutka (chewing tobacco) having worth of around Rs 6.3 million from a truck at Khari check post Winder - Balochistan.

The betel nuts were hidden beneath the vegetables in the truck, said a spokesperson of the PCG on Monday.

In a separate action, the PCG arrested around 10 accused who were reportedly trying to proceed abroad illegally, at Shahjahan check post - Gawadar.

The PCG handed over all the arrested accused after initial interrogation to the authorities concerned.