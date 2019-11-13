Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Seizes 1820 Kg Charas Worth Of Rs1987.44 Million
Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:28 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) officials seized 1820 kilograms fine quality of charas from mountains in Shadikor area situated some 40 kilometers away from Pasni - Balochistan, which has a worth around Rs1987.
44 million in the international market.
The charas was recovered by the PCG officials during routine patrolling, said a spokes person of the PCG on Wednesday.
Director General Coast Guards, Brig. Saqib Qamar has appreciated the officials of the Pakistan Coast Guards on their successful action against drug peddlers.