Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seizes 1820 kg charas worth of Rs1987.44 million

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) officials seized 1820 kilograms fine quality of charas from mountains in Shadikor area situated some 40 kilometers away from Pasni - Balochistan, which has a worth around Rs1987.44 million in the international market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) officials seized 1820 kilograms fine quality of charas from mountains in Shadikor area situated some 40 kilometers away from Pasni - Balochistan, which has a worth around Rs1987.

44 million in the international market.

The charas was recovered by the PCG officials during routine patrolling, said a spokes person of the PCG on Wednesday.

Director General Coast Guards, Brig. Saqib Qamar has appreciated the officials of the Pakistan Coast Guards on their successful action against drug peddlers.