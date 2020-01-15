UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Seizes 45740 Liters Diesel, 18270 Kgs Betel Nuts, Other Items Worth Rs 82 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:42 PM

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seizes 45740 liters diesel, 18270 kgs Betel nuts, other items worth Rs 82 mln

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 45,740 liters diesel, 18270 kilograms Betel Nuts, trucks and other contraband items having worth of around Rs 82.64 millions at Naka Khari check post on RCD Highway near Windar (Balochistan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 45,740 liters diesel, 18270 kilograms Betel Nuts, trucks and other contraband items having worth of around Rs 82.64 millions at Naka Khari check post on RCD Highway near Windar (Balochistan).

The PCG officials recovered 45,740 liters of diesel, Betel Nuts and other contraband items from different trucks which were coming from Balochistan to Karachi, said PCG's spokesman on Wednesday.

The PCG officials also seized many 16-number tyres of mini-truck, 300 kilograms mix cloth,14 bags of Citric Acid, five drums of Menthol, 120 dozen packets of famous brand of beauty creams, 22 bags of China salt, 120 dozens soap, 164 dozens padlock, 20,000 kilograms Garlic and 285 packets of Naswar from different vehicles during routine patrolling and checking on RCD Highway near Windar (Balochistan).

The PCG officials have impounded the trucks and arrested two suspects while initiated further probe and legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan China Vehicles Post From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Musanada, Al Ain Municipality commence AED119.3 mi ..

16 minutes ago

Malam Jabba Ski School grooming 70 juveniles for u ..

55 seconds ago

Mohsin remembered on his 24th death anniversary

56 seconds ago

Iran's Rouhani calls for 'national unity' after je ..

58 seconds ago

ADNOC’s sustainability goals highlighted at Abu ..

46 minutes ago

Israel starts exposing natural gas to Egypt

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.