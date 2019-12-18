Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seizes 46,250 liters diesel, contraband items

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity 46,250 liters diesel and other contraband items during checking at Naka Khari check post on RCD Highway near Windar - Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity 46,250 liters diesel and other contraband items during checking at Naka Khari check post on RCD Highway near Windar - Balochistan.

The PCG officials recovered 46,250 liters of diesel from five trucks during checking at Naka Khari check post, said a spokesman of the PCG on Wednesday.

The officials also seized contraband items include 2,980 kilograms of betel nut, 560 packets of gutka (chewing tobacco), 385 packets of Naswar and 33 tyres of different of vehicles during checking at Naka Khari check post.

The PCG officials also apprehended one Nigerian illegal immigrant from Gwadar on account of illegal border crossing, who was preceding from Turbat to Karachi without valid documents.

The PCG spokesman said that the approximate value of seized diesel and contraband items in the market is Rs 33.28 millions.

Further investigation and legal process is under way.