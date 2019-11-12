UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Seizes 72kg Hashish Worth Of Rs 78m

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:36 PM

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seizes 72kg hashish worth of Rs 78m

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) officials seized 72 kilograms fine quality of Hashish at Adam Kund and Naka Khari check post on RCD Highway near Winder - Balochistan, which has a worth around Rs 78 millions in the international market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) officials seized 72 kilograms fine quality of Hashish at Adam Kund and Naka Khari check post on RCD Highway near Winder - Balochistan, which has a worth around Rs 78 millions in the international market.

A lady searcher of the PCG recovered 24 kilograms of fine quality Hashish from luggage of a woman, who was travelling from Quetta to Karachi, said a spokesman of the PCG on Tuesday.

In another operation, the PCG officials recovered approximately 48 kilograms of fine quality of Hashish from the bushes at sea bank Adam Kund area near Winder.

The alleged woman drug-trafficker was taken into custody for furtherinvestigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Fine Bank Women Market Post From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

41 minutes ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

41 minutes ago

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generat ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.