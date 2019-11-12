Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seizes 72kg hashish worth of Rs 78m

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) officials seized 72 kilograms fine quality of Hashish at Adam Kund and Naka Khari check post on RCD Highway near Winder - Balochistan, which has a worth around Rs 78 millions in the international market.

A lady searcher of the PCG recovered 24 kilograms of fine quality Hashish from luggage of a woman, who was travelling from Quetta to Karachi, said a spokesman of the PCG on Tuesday.

In another operation, the PCG officials recovered approximately 48 kilograms of fine quality of Hashish from the bushes at sea bank Adam Kund area near Winder.

The alleged woman drug-trafficker was taken into custody for furtherinvestigation.