Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Seizes Huge Quantity Of Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized fine quality of Hashish from Gwadar (Balochistan).

On the special instructions of DG PCG Brigadier Sajjad Sikandar Ranjha SI(M) about zero tolerance in the smuggling of Narcotics, PCG has intensified its efforts to curb the menace of drug trafficking from its area of responsibility.

The PCG officials received credible information from intelligence sources about the smuggling of drugs.

During checking at Shahjahan Road Check (Nalient), PCG officials spotted a suspicious dumper and on searching the vehicle, the officials recovered approx 2,600 kilograms of fine quality of Hashish hidden under secret places of vehicle.

Two alleged drug traffickers alongwith Hashish and Dumper were taken under custody.

Approximate value of the drugs and dumper in international market is Rs. 2850.7 millions.

Further investigation and legal process is under way.

