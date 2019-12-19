Pakistan Coast Guards seize 3250 kgs hashish

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 3,250 kilograms of a fine quality Hashish from General area of Shadi Kaur near Pasni - Balochistan.

The Hashish was dumped in desolate mountains deep inside the Makran desert approximately 40 kilometers away from main Coastal Highway, said a spokesman of PCG on Thursday.

The seized Hashish was said to be transported abroad using boats in coming days. The value of it in international market was around Rs 5037.5 millions.

Further investigation was underway.

