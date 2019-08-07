UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Coast Guards Seizes 180 Bottles Of Fine Quality Liquor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 180 bottles of fine quality liquor from Shahjahan Check post near Nalient (Balochistan).

The PCG officials spotted a suspicious mini truck and during checking at Shahjahan Check post recovered approximately 180 bottles of fine quality of liquor hidden under secret places of the truck, said a statement on Wednesday.

Two persons along with the vehicle have been taken into custody. The seized bottles of liquor having worth of around Rs.

1200,000 in the open market.

In another operation, Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) officials apprehended five Pakistani illegal immigrants on account of illegal border crossing.

The individuals were proceeding to Iran without passport.

Further investigation and legal process was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

