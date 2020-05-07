UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Coast Guards Seizes 3510kg Charas

Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Thursday seized huge quantity of charas from Pasni, Balochistan, PSG spokesman said

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Thursday seized huge quantity of charas from Pasni, Balochistan, PSG spokesman said.

The PCG recovered 3510kg charas concealed in mountains near Baduk area.

The PCG had received credible information of drugs smuggling from Pasni, Balochistan.

The PCG Director General directed concerned area commander to enhance checking in his jurisdiction. The area commander made a detailed plan. Sea and ground patrolling parties consisting two officers and 60 personnel were formed. As many as 14 vehicles and 4 boats took part in the operation.

The approximate value of seized drugs is Rs. 5616 million.

