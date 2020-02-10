UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Coast Guards Seizes 82 Kg Heroin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:28 PM

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 82 kg heroin

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized fine quality of crystal and 82 kilograms heroin from Kulanch on Turbat road near Gwadar (Balochistan).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized fine quality of crystal and 82 kilograms heroin from Kulanch on Turbat road near Gwadar (Balochistan).

The seizure was carried out by PCG Special Mobile Patrol, said a spokesman of PCG on Monday.

On seeing the PCG mobile Patrol the drug traffickers managed to flee away taking advantage of fog and darkness in the mountainous terrain.

Later on the PCG patrolling team recovered 82 kilograms of fine quality of Heroin dumped in the desolate mountainous area.

This hidden consignment of Crystal and Heroin was planned to be transported abroad using boats in coming days.

Approximate value of the drugs in international market is Rs. 2,273.04 millions.

Further investigation and legal process is under way.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Mobile Drugs Fine Road Gwadar Turbat Market From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

59 seconds ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

1 minute ago

UAE-Philippines Political Consultations Commission ..

31 minutes ago

Judicial Commission of Pakistan nominates Justice ..

2 minutes ago

TMAs directed for indiscriminate anti-encroachment ..

2 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash for expediting development work in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.