Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 82 kg heroin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized fine quality of crystal and 82 kilograms heroin from Kulanch on Turbat road near Gwadar (Balochistan).

The seizure was carried out by PCG Special Mobile Patrol, said a spokesman of PCG on Monday.

On seeing the PCG mobile Patrol the drug traffickers managed to flee away taking advantage of fog and darkness in the mountainous terrain.

Later on the PCG patrolling team recovered 82 kilograms of fine quality of Heroin dumped in the desolate mountainous area.

This hidden consignment of Crystal and Heroin was planned to be transported abroad using boats in coming days.

Approximate value of the drugs in international market is Rs. 2,273.04 millions.

Further investigation and legal process is under way.