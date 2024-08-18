Open Menu

Pakistan Combat Week & Asian Championship Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) A major sporting event has commenced at the Capt. Fasih Babar Ameen Shaheed Sports Complex, DHA, with the IMMA (International Mixed Martial Arts) Federation hosting the Pakistan Combat Week and Asian Championship here on Sunday.

The tournament features lightweight fighters from Bahrain, India, Russia, and other countries.

Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed participated as the chief guest of the event, extending congratulations to the Pakistani nation for the revival of the event after five years. He emphasized that the Prime Minister's initiative to restore this significant event marks a major milestone for sports in Pakistan.

"Today, 180 athletes are present, and they have praised Pakistan for hosting such a grand event.

Pakistan’s positive image will only improve when we host such events that enhance our global reputation," Rana Mashhood stated.

He also highlighted the importance of providing positive platforms for the youth, asserting that keeping them engaged in constructive activities is crucial. "This marks a significant step towards a positive and stable Pakistan," he added.

The tournament features two intriguing matches between Pakistani and Indian fighters, adding to the excitement for the spectators. The event aims to not only promote the development of combat sports in Pakistan but also to bolster the country’s positive image on the international stage.

