Pakistan Combat Week & Asian Championship Kicks Off
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) A major sporting event has commenced at the Capt. Fasih Babar Ameen Shaheed Sports Complex, DHA, with the IMMA (International Mixed Martial Arts) Federation hosting the Pakistan Combat Week and Asian Championship here on Sunday.
The tournament features lightweight fighters from Bahrain, India, Russia, and other countries.
Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed participated as the chief guest of the event, extending congratulations to the Pakistani nation for the revival of the event after five years. He emphasized that the Prime Minister's initiative to restore this significant event marks a major milestone for sports in Pakistan.
"Today, 180 athletes are present, and they have praised Pakistan for hosting such a grand event.
Pakistan’s positive image will only improve when we host such events that enhance our global reputation," Rana Mashhood stated.
He also highlighted the importance of providing positive platforms for the youth, asserting that keeping them engaged in constructive activities is crucial. "This marks a significant step towards a positive and stable Pakistan," he added.
The tournament features two intriguing matches between Pakistani and Indian fighters, adding to the excitement for the spectators. The event aims to not only promote the development of combat sports in Pakistan but also to bolster the country’s positive image on the international stage.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two people hurt after wall collapsed7 minutes ago
-
ICT police nab car theft duo in major crackdown; stolen laptops, cash recovered27 minutes ago
-
Police arrest culprits, recover motorbike37 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted57 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on plastic bags; fines Rs 20,00057 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down by rivals57 minutes ago
-
Naqvi expresses deep grief over loss of precious lives in Ghotki incident1 hour ago
-
Political stability, continuous policies must to overcome economic challenges, says Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Ensuring free, timely medical care a top priority: DC Sheikhupura1 hour ago
-
Cleanup drive underway Nowshera Virkan1 hour ago
-
AIOU launches tree plantation campaign1 hour ago
-
Accused in police custody injured during police encounter1 hour ago