Pakistan comes out of grey list due to FIA efforts: Rai Ijaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Rai Ijaz Ahmad said on Friday that Pakistan had come out of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list due to dedicated efforts of the Agency and practical cooperation of business community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Rai Ijaz Ahmad said on Friday that Pakistan had come out of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list due to dedicated efforts of the Agency and practical cooperation of business community.

"Now, we are holding awareness meetings with an objective to sensitise the business community to ensure strict financial discipline in their institutions on a sustained basis, he added.

Addressing the business community during a meeting at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that the FIA had been mandated to cover a wide range of crimes related to the federal institutions. "These include human trafficking, banking crimes, corruption in federal institutions and cybercrimes etc.," he said and particularly mentioned the requirements of the FATF.

He said that earlier there was only one circle of the FIA in Faisalabad, but now a separate circle had been created to deal with the cases of cybercrimes including money laundering. He said money laundering involves any kind of criminal proceeds, its transactions and property purchased with this ill-gotten money.

He said that actions under cybercrimes might delay, but the criminal activities were monitored unnoticed by the individual and the involved persons might face criminal proceedings after lapse of 15-20 years.

He said that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had established a dedicated Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) and all banks and financial institutions were bound to report any suspicious banking transaction routed through their bank.

He further said that the suspicious transaction was investigated and action might be taken after thorough probe. The business transactions were common in Faisalabad but these should be in accordance with the law, he added.

He further said that cryptocurrency was illegal in Pakistan and legal action could be invoked in case of its transaction. Some black sheep were involved in hawala-hundi and 'benamidar' accounts, he said and hoped that the responsible businessmen would avoid this situation.

He also mentioned Ponzi housing schemes and said that in some cases the societies were neither registered nor they had lands but they fraudulently sold plots to the innocent people with ulterior motives to deprive them of their hard earned money.

"In most such cases the extorted amount is being smuggled out of the country and then repatriated to make it "White", he said and added that the people must remain vigilant before making investment in such real estate projects.

Responding to a question, Rai Ijaz Ahmad said that a dedicated counter could be opened at the airports for the passenger of business class.

"The FIA is here to support the business community and FCCI members can contact him or his PSO in case of any ticklish problem," he added.

Earlier, President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq addressed the meeting and said that the crimes were rising due to the prevailing economic situation and we must collaborate with the concerned government agencies to avoid any untoward situation.

Digitalization had offered innovative facilities for the business community but at the same time it had posed new challenges and close collaboration of the business community and government agencies was imperative to efficiently face these challenges, he added.

A question-answer session was also held after which Dr. Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to Director FIA Rai Ijaz Ahmad.