Pakistan coming out of economic, political crisis: Senator Rubina Khalid

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :President Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women's wing Senator Rubina Khalid on Sunday said that the economic and political situation in the country was improving after coming out of the crisis.

She expressed these views while talking to media at Abbottabad Press Club. PPP District President Sarfraz Khan, Information Secretary Nasir Hussain, Ashbar Jadoon, Provincial General Secretary Shazia Tahamas and other office bearers of the women wing were also present.

Rubina said Pakistan was isolated externally and devastated economically; Imran Khan sowed the seeds of hatred in the country, and the attitude of intolerance needed to be ended.

The Senator said that the forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained under fire during the last few years, an investigation into the burning of valuable trees, including the billion Tree Plantation Drive was inevitable and whoever did it, should be punished.

Rubina said that from 2008 to 2013, PPP's health minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did a marvelous job for the improvement of medical facilities in the province, but now the health and education system had completely been destroyed.

She said that the media was responsible of conveying the difference between truth and lies to the people but the previous governments attempted to ban and restrict media.

She said that the people who claimed building "Naya Pakistan" were actually destroying the country by spoiling its youth. "If voting was tantamount to a ticket to heaven, then Maulana Fazlur Rehman's party is the right choice."